Morgan Stanley Lowers F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target to $115.00

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.75% from the company’s previous close.

FFIV has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded F5 Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on F5 Networks from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on F5 Networks from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Nomura decreased their target price on F5 Networks from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. F5 Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.73.

Shares of F5 Networks stock traded down $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $90.02. 3,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,577. F5 Networks has a 1-year low of $79.78 and a 1-year high of $168.94. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.41.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The network technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $569.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.71 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 17.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that F5 Networks will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 2,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $320,705.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,793.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.03, for a total value of $34,257.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,075,773.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,684 shares of company stock valued at $1,052,896 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its position in F5 Networks by 326.9% during the second quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 39,700 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,860,000 after buying an additional 30,400 shares during the period. Northcoast Asset Management lifted its position in F5 Networks by 2,590.4% during the third quarter. Northcoast Asset Management now owns 309,983 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,896,000 after buying an additional 298,461 shares during the period. Swedbank lifted its position in F5 Networks by 11.8% during the first quarter. Swedbank now owns 892,194 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $140,012,000 after buying an additional 93,984 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in F5 Networks by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 649,576 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $62,983,000 after buying an additional 205,405 shares during the period. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its position in F5 Networks by 1.0% during the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 126,695 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $18,451,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

