Morgan Stanley Lowers PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target to $78.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 153.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PVH. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of PVH from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of PVH in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of PVH in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PVH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.15.

Shares of PVH stock traded down $2.46 on Thursday, reaching $30.79. 90,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,436,451. PVH has a 52 week low of $29.41 and a 52 week high of $134.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.95 and a 200 day moving average of $89.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 3.59, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management bought a new position in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter valued at $0. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 580.4% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. 99.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

