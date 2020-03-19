Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,051,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 289,156 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.06% of Morgan Stanley worth $53,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 84,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 135,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after purchasing an additional 18,036 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 650,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,770,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,994,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 246.8% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.97 per share, with a total value of $2,248,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,396.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MS shares. DA Davidson downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.79.

Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.20. 1,494,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,123,606. The stock has a market cap of $54.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.83. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $57.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.