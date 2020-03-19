Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,228,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,092 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.08% of Morgan Stanley worth $62,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MS traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.80. The company had a trading volume of 9,863,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,123,606. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $54.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.83. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $57.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 16.80%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

MS has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.79.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.97 per share, for a total transaction of $2,248,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,396.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

