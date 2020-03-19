Morgan Stanley Trims Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Target Price to $75.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.72% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Lumentum in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “positive” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Lumentum from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lumentum from $70.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lumentum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.21.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.81. The company had a trading volume of 137,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,587. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -810.02, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.27. Lumentum has a 12 month low of $40.28 and a 12 month high of $93.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 5.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.12.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $457.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.18 million. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 20.63% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 2,212 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total transaction of $189,413.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,212 shares in the company, valued at $14,061,473.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 3,113 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $249,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,502,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LITE. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Lumentum by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lumentum during the third quarter valued at $434,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Lumentum by 3.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at $1,389,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Lumentum by 24.2% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 383,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,867,000 after purchasing an additional 74,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

