Morgan Stanley Trims Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Target Price to $13.00

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 39.94% from the stock’s previous close.

VIAV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viavi Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.56.

Shares of VIAV stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.29. The company had a trading volume of 132,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,304,531. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.56. Viavi Solutions has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $16.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 51.61 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.65.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $313.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,969 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $27,979.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,300.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VIAV. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the third quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 88.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the third quarter worth $38,000. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

