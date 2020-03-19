Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) – B. Riley cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for Motorcar Parts of America in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley analyst C. Horn now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.40. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Motorcar Parts of America’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MPAA. ValuEngine raised shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motorcar Parts of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.67.

Shares of NASDAQ MPAA opened at $13.33 on Thursday. Motorcar Parts of America has a 12-month low of $11.81 and a 12-month high of $24.60. The stock has a market cap of $268.73 million, a PE ratio of -66.65 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.10 and a 200 day moving average of $18.82.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.15). Motorcar Parts of America had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $127.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.30 million.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPAA. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 540,998 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,143,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 106,913 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 20,749 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the period.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy duty trucks, and industrial and agricultural application parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers, brake power boosters, and diagnostic equipment.

