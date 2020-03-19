Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Upgraded at Bank of America

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 77.94% from the company’s current price.

MPLX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Mplx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Mplx in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered Mplx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mplx in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered Mplx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.27.

NYSE MPLX traded up $2.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.24. The company had a trading volume of 644,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,407,403. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Mplx has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $34.59. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.66 and its 200-day moving average is $24.89.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). Mplx had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mplx will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CA Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx in the fourth quarter worth about $383,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Mplx by 231.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 73,726 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 51,460 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mplx by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,738 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 8,795 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC grew its holdings in Mplx by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 351,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,937,000 after buying an additional 147,875 shares in the last quarter. 30.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

