MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) Director John Anthony Perkins Purchases 50,000 Shares

MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) Director John Anthony Perkins purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.89 per share, with a total value of $194,500.00.

Shares of NYSE MRC traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,983,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,089. MRC Global Inc has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $18.91. The stock has a market cap of $309.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.98.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.18). MRC Global had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.16 million. Equities analysts forecast that MRC Global Inc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut MRC Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI cut shares of MRC Global to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised shares of MRC Global from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of MRC Global from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MRC Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of MRC Global by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,539,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,562,000 after acquiring an additional 822,602 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in MRC Global by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,752,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,910,000 after purchasing an additional 31,759 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,660,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MRC Global by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,115,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MRC Global by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,096,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,955,000 after purchasing an additional 15,319 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

