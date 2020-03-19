MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) SVP Purchases $11,498.50 in Stock

MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) SVP Karl Witt bought 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.77 per share, with a total value of $11,498.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,012.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE MRC traded up $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $3.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,983,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,089. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.35 million, a PE ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 2.01. MRC Global Inc has a 1 year low of $3.31 and a 1 year high of $18.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.90 and a 200-day moving average of $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.16 million. MRC Global had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 1.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MRC Global Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRC. Scotiabank raised shares of MRC Global from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James downgraded shares of MRC Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of MRC Global from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of MRC Global from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MRC Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in MRC Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in MRC Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in MRC Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in MRC Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MRC Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

