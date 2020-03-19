M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in M&T Bank were worth $7,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth $100,079,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $27,336,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 419,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,294,000 after acquiring an additional 154,057 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,225,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,056,804,000 after acquiring an additional 122,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 2,322.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 111,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,604,000 after acquiring an additional 106,840 shares in the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTB. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Goldman Sachs Group cut M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $169.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on M&T Bank from $158.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.79.

M&T Bank stock opened at $107.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.70. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $94.61 and a one year high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 13.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

