M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Purchased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 520,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,576 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.39% of M&T Bank worth $88,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 355.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,688,000. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 44,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,957,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

MTB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $158.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Bank of America raised shares of M&T Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.79.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $107.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $150.80 and a 200 day moving average of $158.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $94.61 and a one year high of $175.72.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.13. M&T Bank had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.