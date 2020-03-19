M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,060,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54,248 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.80% of M&T Bank worth $180,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 17,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its position in M&T Bank by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in M&T Bank by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in M&T Bank by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 8,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in M&T Bank by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Several research firms have commented on MTB. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $158.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.79.

Shares of M&T Bank stock traded down $3.02 on Thursday, hitting $104.73. The company had a trading volume of 51,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,433. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.15. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $94.61 and a 52 week high of $175.72.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 13.37%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

See Also: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.