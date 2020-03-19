M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $2.84 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) – Analysts at Wedbush cut their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of M&T Bank in a research report issued on Monday, March 16th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.84 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.37. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.00 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $11.59 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.29 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $11.82 EPS.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.13. M&T Bank had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.79 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MTB. Odeon Capital Group raised M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America raised M&T Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on M&T Bank from $158.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.79.

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $107.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.70. The stock has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.15. M&T Bank has a 1-year low of $94.61 and a 1-year high of $175.72.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 2,322.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 111,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,604,000 after purchasing an additional 106,840 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its position in M&T Bank by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 432,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in M&T Bank by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 22,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after buying an additional 7,557 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 188,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,731,000 after buying an additional 17,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.