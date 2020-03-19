Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given a €245.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) received a €245.00 ($284.88) price objective from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

MEURV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €227.00 ($263.95) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €260.00 ($302.33) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €240.00 ($279.07) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €247.00 ($287.21) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €235.47 ($273.80).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 12-month low of €164.50 ($191.28) and a 12-month high of €200.00 ($232.56).

Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Munchener Ruckvers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Munchener Ruckvers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.