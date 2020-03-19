MVL Reaches Market Cap of $1.69 Million (MVL)

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One MVL token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including UEX, CoinBene, Cryptology and IDEX. During the last seven days, MVL has traded up 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. MVL has a total market cap of $1.69 million and approximately $117,676.00 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00053849 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000639 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $255.57 or 0.04275508 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00068198 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00039259 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00006615 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 37.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00015276 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00016287 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003810 BTC.

MVL Profile

MVL (MVL) is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,654,276,413 tokens. The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog. The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain. The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MVL

MVL can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cashierest, IDCM, Cryptology, UEX, CoinBene and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

