Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.37.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MYL shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Mylan in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Mylan in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mylan in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Shares of MYL traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.79. The company had a trading volume of 350,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,903,190. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Mylan has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $29.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 493.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.75.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.12. Mylan had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mylan will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul Campbell sold 11,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $267,053.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,552. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mylan during the fourth quarter worth $104,305,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Mylan by 463.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,010,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,613,000 after buying an additional 3,299,304 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mylan in the third quarter worth $56,507,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mylan by 248.8% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,464,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,533,000 after buying an additional 1,757,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mylan by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 20,781,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,713,000 after buying an additional 1,373,299 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

