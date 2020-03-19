Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) Shares Acquired by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 248.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,464,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,757,880 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.48% of Mylan worth $49,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mylan by 16.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 522,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,796,000 after purchasing an additional 75,655 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Mylan by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,959,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,143,000 after purchasing an additional 547,356 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mylan by 0.3% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 432,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mylan by 7.4% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,500,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,689,000 after purchasing an additional 103,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mylan during the third quarter worth about $2,047,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Paul Campbell sold 11,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $267,053.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,552. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MYL traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.87. 8,119,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,903,190. Mylan NV has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $29.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 495.83, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.18 and its 200-day moving average is $19.46.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.12. Mylan had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Mylan’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Mylan NV will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MYL shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Mylan in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mylan in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mylan from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Mylan to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.37.

Mylan Profile

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

