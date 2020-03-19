Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Wolfe Research

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nabors Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Nabors Industries to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Nabors Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $3.25 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Nabors Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Nabors Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. Nabors Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.25.

Shares of NYSE:NBR traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.48. 357,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,792,342. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.12. Nabors Industries has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $4.08. The stock has a market cap of $181.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.79.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $715.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.32 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 23.02% and a negative return on equity of 17.93%. Nabors Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.55) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nabors Industries will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Nabors Industries news, CFO William J. Restrepo bought 32,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $54,146.40. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Nabors Industries by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,262,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,356,000 after purchasing an additional 8,581,316 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $10,849,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Nabors Industries by 244.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,959,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101,331 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Nabors Industries by 2,470.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 873,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 839,844 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Nabors Industries by 1,180.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 865,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 797,749 shares during the period. 77.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

