Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Wedbush

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $1.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $6.00. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 87.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Nabriva Therapeutics from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered Nabriva Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Nabriva Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nabriva Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.59.

Shares of NASDAQ NBRV traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.53. 1,545,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,686,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 5.79. Nabriva Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $3.27. The company has a market cap of $491.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.70.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 173.96% and a negative net margin of 872.95%. Equities analysts anticipate that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after buying an additional 1,418,800 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 551.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 333,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 282,164 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 112,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 59,000 shares in the last quarter. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. The company focuses on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, which is in Phase III clinical trials in intravenous and oral formulations for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

