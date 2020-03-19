Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) & Vonovia SE Depository Receipt (NYSE:VONOY) Financial Survey

Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) and Vonovia SE Depository Receipt (OTCMKTS:VONOY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Nam Tai Property and Vonovia SE Depository Receipt, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nam Tai Property 0 0 0 0 N/A Vonovia SE Depository Receipt 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nam Tai Property and Vonovia SE Depository Receipt’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nam Tai Property $2.96 million 56.97 -$13.57 million N/A N/A Vonovia SE Depository Receipt $3.26 billion 8.28 $1.28 billion $1.20 23.18

Vonovia SE Depository Receipt has higher revenue and earnings than Nam Tai Property.

Profitability

This table compares Nam Tai Property and Vonovia SE Depository Receipt’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nam Tai Property N/A -6.15% -3.85% Vonovia SE Depository Receipt 43.56% 6.83% 2.71%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.3% of Nam Tai Property shares are held by institutional investors. 37.9% of Nam Tai Property shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Nam Tai Property has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vonovia SE Depository Receipt has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vonovia SE Depository Receipt beats Nam Tai Property on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nam Tai Property

Nam Tai Property Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property development company in the People's Republic of China. The company owns and develops technology parks. It focuses on developing two parcels of land into commercial complexes in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhen, as well as renting commercial complexes. The company was formerly known as Nam Tai Electronics, Inc. and changed its name to Nam Tai Property Inc. in April 2014. Nam Tai Property Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Vonovia SE Depository Receipt

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated real estate company in Germany. The company operates through three segments: Rental, Value-Add Business, and Sales. It offers apartments; provides property-related services; and sells single units, and buildings or plots of land. As of December 31, 2017, it had a real estate portfolio comprising 344,586 residential units; 89,588 garages and parking spaces; and 3,888 commercial units, as well as managed 62,631 residential units for other owners. The company was formerly known as Deutsche Annington Immobilien SE and changed its name to Vonovia SE in August 2015. Vonovia SE was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bochum, Germany.

