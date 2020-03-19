Namecoin Price Reaches $0.33 on Top Exchanges (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Namecoin has a total market cap of $4.93 million and $1,959.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Namecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00005597 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Cryptopia, WEX and Livecoin. During the last week, Namecoin has traded 11.3% higher against the dollar.

Namecoin (NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Poloniex, Tux Exchange, Livecoin, YoBit, Altcoin Trader, Trade By Trade, BX Thailand, WEX, Bleutrade, Bitsane, Bittylicious, C-Patex and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

