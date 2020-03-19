Nanometrics Incorporated (NYSE:ONTO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Nanometrics Incorporated (NYSE:ONTO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Nanometrics from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nanometrics by 266.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nanometrics by 760.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Nanometrics by 1,461.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nanometrics in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nanometrics by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Nanometrics stock traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.36. 1,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,069. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.05 and a 200 day moving average of $34.30. Nanometrics has a 1-year low of $20.32 and a 1-year high of $42.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 532.39 and a beta of 1.69.

Nanometrics Company Profile

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices, and industrial and scientific applications worldwide. The company offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress metrology for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements.

