Nanometrics Incorporated (NYSE:ONTO) Stake Boosted by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Nanometrics Incorporated (NYSE:ONTO) by 101.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 38,731 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.31% of Nanometrics worth $2,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nanometrics by 1,461.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nanometrics in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Nanometrics in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Nanometrics by 155.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Nanometrics by 226.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nanometrics stock opened at $20.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 520.63 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.05 and its 200 day moving average is $34.30. Nanometrics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $20.32 and a 1 year high of $42.50.

About Nanometrics

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices, and industrial and scientific applications worldwide. The company offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress metrology for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements.

