Nasdacoin Price Up 22.1% Over Last 7 Days (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Nasdacoin has a total market capitalization of $954,157.67 and $252,511.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nasdacoin has traded up 22.1% against the US dollar. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0443 or 0.00000735 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nasdacoin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00071251 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 91.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000068 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 62.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Nasdacoin Coin Profile

Nasdacoin (CRYPTO:NSD) is a coin. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 21,520,543 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io.

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

Nasdacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nasdacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nasdacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.