National Bank Financial Lowers Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Price Target to C$43.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$47.00 to C$43.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.66% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. TD Securities raised Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$46.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$49.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised Alimentation Couche-Tard from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$49.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, November 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$54.56.

ATD.B stock traded down C$0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$33.95. 3,794,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,673. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$42.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$48.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52-week low of C$33.00 and a 52-week high of C$46.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.29.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

