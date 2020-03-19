National Bank Financial Reaffirms Underperform Overweight Rating for Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET)‘s stock had its “underperform overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Vermilion Energy’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity cut Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wood & Company reissued a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Monday, March 9th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from $20.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Vermilion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Vermilion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.77.

Shares of NYSE:VET opened at $1.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $362.59 million, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.38. Vermilion Energy has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $27.48.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,123,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Vermilion Energy by 381.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 260,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 206,123 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 13,792.3% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 189,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after buying an additional 187,989 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 509,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,278,000 after buying an additional 159,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,695,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

