National Bank Financial Weighs in on Invesque Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:IVQ)

Invesque Inc (TSE:IVQ) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Invesque in a research note issued on Monday, March 16th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.04. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock.

Get Invesque alerts:

Separately, CIBC downgraded Invesque from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$7.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Monday.

Shares of IVQ stock traded up C$0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$2.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,969. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$8.07. Invesque has a 52 week low of C$2.50 and a 52 week high of C$9.86.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 25.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th.

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesque Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesque and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.