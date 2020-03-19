National Grid (LON:NG) Raised to Buy at HSBC

National Grid (LON:NG) was upgraded by equities researchers at HSBC to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a GBX 1,065 ($14.01) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 1,075 ($14.14). HSBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NG. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on National Grid from GBX 1,060 ($13.94) to GBX 910 ($11.97) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on National Grid from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 1,080 ($14.21) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, February 17th. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Grid has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 978.50 ($12.87).

NG stock opened at GBX 926.10 ($12.18) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.43, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. National Grid has a 1 year low of GBX 8.90 ($0.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,073.80 ($14.13). The firm has a market cap of $33.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,003.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 929.94.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

