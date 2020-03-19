National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Lifted to “Buy” at HSBC

National Grid (NYSE:NGG) was upgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

NGG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. BNP Paribas cut shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

NGG stock opened at $54.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. National Grid has a 52-week low of $48.83 and a 52-week high of $69.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simplex Trading raised its position in National Grid by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading now owns 14 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $0 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in National Grid in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in National Grid in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in National Grid in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in National Grid by 832.7% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.13% of the company’s stock.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

