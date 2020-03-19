National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Raymond James

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Raymond James from $27.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 29.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on NOV. Barclays raised shares of National-Oilwell Varco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital raised shares of National-Oilwell Varco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. National-Oilwell Varco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.88.

Get National-Oilwell Varco alerts:

National-Oilwell Varco stock opened at $8.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.92 and its 200-day moving average is $21.73. National-Oilwell Varco has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 71.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. As a group, analysts expect that National-Oilwell Varco will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jose A. Bayardo purchased 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.85 per share, with a total value of $101,775.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 245,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,174,869.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jose A. Bayardo purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.47 per share, with a total value of $169,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,639,578 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $947,879,000 after acquiring an additional 446,467 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 40,535,826 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,746,283,000 after acquiring an additional 506,418 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox acquired a new position in National-Oilwell Varco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,171,647,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 29,696,759 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $743,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,777 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,068,594 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $967,161,000 after acquiring an additional 563,589 shares during the period. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About National-Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for National-Oilwell Varco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National-Oilwell Varco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.