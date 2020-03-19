National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Barclays

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NOV. UBS Group decreased their target price on National-Oilwell Varco from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on National-Oilwell Varco in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Argus downgraded National-Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on National-Oilwell Varco in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on National-Oilwell Varco from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National-Oilwell Varco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.88.

Shares of NOV opened at $8.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.92 and a 200 day moving average of $21.73. National-Oilwell Varco has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $29.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 71.88%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National-Oilwell Varco will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 7,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $166,222.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,587 shares in the company, valued at $829,177.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jose A. Bayardo purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.47 per share, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the fourth quarter worth about $70,389,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the fourth quarter worth about $9,781,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,957,359 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $148,928,000 after acquiring an additional 240,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centenus Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the fourth quarter worth about $3,131,000. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

National-Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

