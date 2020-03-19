Natmin Pure Escrow (NAT) Trading 18.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Natmin Pure Escrow (CURRENCY:NAT) traded 28.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Natmin Pure Escrow has a market capitalization of $5,116.80 and approximately $35.00 worth of Natmin Pure Escrow was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Natmin Pure Escrow has traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar. One Natmin Pure Escrow token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, BitMart and Coinlim.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004340 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00038395 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00364572 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00001028 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00015997 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002454 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00013868 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00005155 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Natmin Pure Escrow Token Profile

Natmin Pure Escrow (NAT) is a token. Natmin Pure Escrow’s total supply is 340,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 161,588,985 tokens. The official message board for Natmin Pure Escrow is medium.com/natmin-pure-escrow. Natmin Pure Escrow’s official website is www.natmin.io. The Reddit community for Natmin Pure Escrow is /r/natminpureescrow and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Natmin Pure Escrow’s official Twitter account is @NatminPE.

Natmin Pure Escrow Token Trading

Natmin Pure Escrow can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinlim, BitMart and Fatbtc. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Natmin Pure Escrow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Natmin Pure Escrow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Natmin Pure Escrow using one of the exchanges listed above.

