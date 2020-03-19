NATURGY ENERGY /ADR (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Announces Variable Dividend of $0.09

NATURGY ENERGY /ADR (OTCMKTS:GASNY) announced a Variable dividend on Tuesday, March 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.093 per share on Thursday, April 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This is an increase from NATURGY ENERGY /ADR’s previous Variable dividend of $0.09.

OTCMKTS:GASNY opened at $3.42 on Thursday. NATURGY ENERGY /ADR has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $5.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.02.

NATURGY ENERGY /ADR Company Profile

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Gas and Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America South Zone Infrastructures, Latin America North Zone Infrastructures, and Rest segments.

