Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) Shares Sold by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. trimmed its stake in Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 314,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 81,374 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Navient worth $4,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Navient by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,593,003 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $76,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,787 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Navient by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,171,517 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $111,786,000 after purchasing an additional 528,699 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Navient by 331.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 594,252 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,606,000 after purchasing an additional 456,464 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Navient by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 851,025 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,642,000 after purchasing an additional 443,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Navient by 321.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 508,153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,952,000 after purchasing an additional 387,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NAVI. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Navient in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Stephens started coverage on Navient in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised Navient from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.13.

NASDAQ:NAVI traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.11. 10,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,487,865. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 2.00, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 2.16. Navient Corp has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $15.67. The company has a current ratio of 10.68, a quick ratio of 10.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.40.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.33 million. Navient had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 10.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Navient Corp will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.52%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

