Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.81.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NAV shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Navistar International in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Navistar International in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Navistar International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Navistar International from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Navistar International from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Get Navistar International alerts:

Shares of NAV traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.03. 1,189,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,085,112. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.99. Navistar International has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.52.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.02. Navistar International had a net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Navistar International will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Navistar International by 22.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 149,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after buying an additional 27,644 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Navistar International by 38.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 28,313 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Navistar International in the third quarter valued at about $2,671,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Navistar International by 1.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Navistar International by 77.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 15,497 shares in the last quarter. 78.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Navistar International

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Navistar International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navistar International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.