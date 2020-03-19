Nebulas (NAS) Price Hits $0.23 on Top Exchanges

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One Nebulas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00003734 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Allcoin, Huobi, BCEX and OKEx. Nebulas has a market capitalization of $11.86 million and $4.40 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nebulas has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00053556 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000645 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 33% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.52 or 0.04358462 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00067542 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00039283 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005398 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00015698 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00014634 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003757 BTC.

Nebulas Profile

NAS is a coin. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 71,782,190 coins and its circulating supply is 51,952,589 coins. The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nebulas’ official website is nebulas.io. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio.

Nebulas Coin Trading

Nebulas can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Gate.io, Allcoin, Neraex, LBank, Binance, Huobi and BCEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebulas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nebulas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

