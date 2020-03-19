NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $241.15 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) will post $241.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for NetScout Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $242.00 million and the lowest is $240.30 million. NetScout Systems reported sales of $235.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that NetScout Systems will report full year sales of $903.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $902.90 million to $904.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $929.60 million, with estimates ranging from $929.00 million to $930.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NetScout Systems.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $260.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of NetScout Systems from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of NetScout Systems in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NetScout Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTCT. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in NetScout Systems by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in NetScout Systems by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in NetScout Systems by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in NetScout Systems during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in NetScout Systems by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 231,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $20.24 on Thursday. NetScout Systems has a 52-week low of $19.11 and a 52-week high of $30.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.35 and a 200 day moving average of $24.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 168.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.70.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NetScout Systems (NTCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.