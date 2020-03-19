NevaCoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.00 (NEVA)

NevaCoin (CURRENCY:NEVA) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. One NevaCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and YoBit. During the last week, NevaCoin has traded down 64.5% against the U.S. dollar. NevaCoin has a market capitalization of $7,366.49 and $3.00 worth of NevaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001686 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00001364 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000172 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 40.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

NevaCoin Coin Profile

NevaCoin (CRYPTO:NEVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 7th, 2016. NevaCoin’s total supply is 4,709,505 coins. NevaCoin’s official website is nevacoin.net. NevaCoin’s official Twitter account is @nevacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NevaCoin

NevaCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NevaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NevaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NevaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

