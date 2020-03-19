New England Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 192.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,595 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.3% of New England Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $242.06. The stock had a trading volume of 17,785,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,033,598. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $228.78 and a fifty-two week high of $340.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $313.47 and a 200-day moving average of $311.66.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

