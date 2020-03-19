New England Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

New England Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Ellington Management Group LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 36,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in General Mills by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,928,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,847,000 after acquiring an additional 402,244 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,621,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,499,000. 72.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GIS traded down $4.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.68. 7,293,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,079,184. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $36.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.07. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.59 and a twelve month high of $60.00.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 27.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GIS. ValuEngine upgraded General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of General Mills from to in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

