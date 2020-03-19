New England Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,960 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

New England Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,960 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for 0.1% of New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $6,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 353.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 256.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of MDY stock traded up $8.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $239.73. 2,339,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,892,467. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $220.00 and a 52 week high of $384.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $348.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $358.78.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.