New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) Shares Sold by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 537,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,761 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp worth $65,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EDU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Benchmark lowered their price target on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.77.

EDU stock opened at $111.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.90 and a beta of 1.25. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a twelve month low of $78.40 and a twelve month high of $142.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 20th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $785.21 million during the quarter. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 11.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

