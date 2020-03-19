New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) Position Boosted by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) by 117.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 928,537 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 501,160 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 1.57% of New Relic worth $61,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEWR. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,857,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,512,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 7.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,878 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New Relic alerts:

In other New Relic news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total value of $101,819.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $575,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,170 shares of company stock worth $2,821,095. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

NEWR traded up $4.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.50. The stock had a trading volume of 945,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,818. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -30.97 and a beta of 0.98. New Relic Inc has a 12 month low of $33.49 and a 12 month high of $108.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.68.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.35. New Relic had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Relic Inc will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group raised shares of New Relic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of New Relic in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of New Relic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

See Also: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.