New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) Position Lifted by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,576,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 351,916 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.58% of New Residential Investment worth $105,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 1,727.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NRZ shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus started coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point started coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. New Residential Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.64.

NYSE:NRZ traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.75. The stock had a trading volume of 20,981,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,513,705. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.71. New Residential Investment Corp has a 52 week low of $4.36 and a 52 week high of $17.66.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $216.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.88 million. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 31.89% and a return on equity of 13.16%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alan L. Tyson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,932.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicola Santoro, Jr. acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.84 per share, for a total transaction of $292,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $292,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

