Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 927,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.15 per share, with a total value of $12,198,768.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 1,168,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.54 per share, with a total value of $15,817,834.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,347,069 shares of company stock valued at $31,349,374. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 21,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 92,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Newell Brands by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 167,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Newell Brands by 0.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 128,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Newell Brands by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 94,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NWL traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $12.43. The company had a trading volume of 4,302,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,299,022. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.59. Newell Brands has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $20.99.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.45%.

