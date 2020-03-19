Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 281,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 65,000 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $12,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners boosted its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 1,167.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,000,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,947,000 after acquiring an additional 921,736 shares during the last quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. boosted its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 114,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 347,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,086,000 after acquiring an additional 76,766 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 0.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 124,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,709,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 27,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.46, for a total value of $166,110.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,397,762.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total transaction of $111,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,650 shares of company stock worth $1,467,109. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEM opened at $41.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.15. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a fifty-two week low of $29.77 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.43.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Newmont Goldcorp’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Goldcorp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.42%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Newmont Goldcorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

