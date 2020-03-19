Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) PT Lowered to $3.00 at Raymond James

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Raymond James from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 147.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NR. Capital One Financial cut Newpark Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newpark Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet cut Newpark Resources from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Newpark Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

NYSE:NR opened at $1.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.72. Newpark Resources has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $9.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.76. The stock has a market cap of $113.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.72.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Miles Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Newpark Resources by 0.3% in the first quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 26,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in Newpark Resources by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 63,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Newpark Resources by 1.8% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 18,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Newpark Resources by 1.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Newpark Resources by 1.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids solutions, and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

