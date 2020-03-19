NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Lifted to Buy at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) was upgraded by equities researchers at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded NEWTEK Business Services from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded NEWTEK Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. ValuEngine downgraded NEWTEK Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded NEWTEK Business Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NEWTEK Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. NEWTEK Business Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of NEWT stock opened at $10.19 on Thursday. NEWTEK Business Services has a 52-week low of $7.59 and a 52-week high of $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.51 million, a P/E ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.69.

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $15.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.00 million. NEWTEK Business Services had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 69.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NEWTEK Business Services will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Barry Sloane purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.93 per share, for a total transaction of $31,860.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,039,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,562,500.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 6,305 shares of company stock worth $83,378 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. American Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. American Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its holdings in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 142,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.85% of the company’s stock.

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

