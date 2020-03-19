Newton Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4.16 Million (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One Newton coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Global, Huobi Korea and Hotbit. During the last week, Newton has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. Newton has a market capitalization of $8.89 million and $4.16 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Newton alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00016160 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.69 or 0.02539446 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00195049 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00038787 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00036861 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 78.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Newton

Newton was first traded on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project.

Buying and Selling Newton

Newton can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, Huobi Korea and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Newton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.